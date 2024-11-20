Market Herald Ltd Unveils AGM Decisions

Market Herald Ltd (AU:MKT) has released an update.
Market Herald Ltd announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where several resolutions were passed, including the election of new directors and a change in the company’s name. Notably, resolutions 2 and 6 were withdrawn, highlighting some strategic shifts within the company. These developments are poised to shape the future direction of Market Herald Ltd, making it an intriguing watch for investors.
