Market heavyweights dip ahead of Nasdaq 100 rebalance

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

July 10, 2023 — 06:09 pm EDT

Written by Noel Randewich for Reuters ->

July 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Apple AAPL.O, Microsoft MSFT.O and other heavyweight companies dipped on Monday after Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O said it would rebalance its Nasdaq 100 index .NDX to address the benchmark's "overconcentration."

Apple dropped 1.1%, leaving its market capitalization at $2.967 trillion. Itclosed above the $3 trillion threshold for the first time on June 30. Alphabet GOOGL.O and Amazon AMZN.O fell over 2%, while Microsoft and Tesla TSLA.O each slid more than 1%.

Wall Street's most valuable stocks declined after Nasdaq said late on Friday it would carry out a "Special Rebalance" of the index to "address overconcentration in the index by redistributing the weights."

The adjustment will be based on shares outstanding as of July 3, with changes announced on July 14 and taking effect before the market opens on July 24.

The Nasdaq 100 includes 100 of the largest companies that trade on the Nasdaq exchange, and changes to the index will force investment funds that track it to adjust their portfolios and sell shares of companies that have their weight in the index reduced.

Wall Street's most valuable companies have been among the biggest winners in the U.S. stock market's recovery this year, further increasing their weight in the Nasdaq 100, and also in the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC and S&P 500 .SPX.

While the S&P 500 has gained 15% year to date, Nvidia NVDA.O has surged 189% and Tesla has more than doubled. Microsoft, Amazon and Apple have climbed between 38% and 51% in 2023.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Richard Chang)

((noel.randewich@tr.com; Twitter: @randewich;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.


Stocks mentioned

AAPL
MSFT
NDAQ
NDX
GOOGL
AMZN
TSLA
SPX
NVDA

