Market Heat Check: Top 10 Stocks Riding High on Implied Volatility

One of the most common metrics used when trading options is the Implied Volatility Percentile.

IV Percentile is a measure of implied volatility where current implied volatility is compared to the range of implied volatilities in this past.

This comparison is made on the same stock.

For example, Apple’s IV percentile takes the current implied volatility and compares it to the past implied volatilities Apple has had.

This is then made into a percentage ranging from 0-100%.

A percentage of zero would depict a stock is currently at the lowest level of implied volatility it has been during the lookback period.

In contrast, an IV percentile of 100% illustrates that the stock is trading at its highest level of implied volatility.

As discussed previously, an upcoming earnings announcement can mean a stock has an elevated level of implied volatility. To get a true picture of stocks with a high implied volatility percentile, we can use the Stock Screener.

Using The Stock Screener To Find High Volatility Stocks

With the VIX index jumping back above 17, there are quite a few stocks showing high implied volatility.

Using the Stock Screener, we can set the following filters to find stocks with a high implied volatility percentile.

Total Call Volume 2,000

Market Cap greater than 60 billion

IV Percentile greater than 50%

This screener gives us the following stocks ranked from highest IV Percentile to lowest:

Vmware (VMW)

AT&T (T)

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Phillip Morris International (PM)

Proctor & Gamble (PG)

Aboot Laboratories (ABT)

Novo Nordisk (NVO)

RTX Corp (RTX)

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Pepsico (PEP)

Here is the full list of stocks showing IV Percentile and earnings dates.

How To Use IV Percentile

As a general rule, when implied volatility percentile is high, it’s better to focus on short volatility trades such as iron condors, short straddles and strangles.

It also makes sense to compare a stock’s current IV Percentile to the market in general. If all stocks are showing high IV Percentile, then there might not be much of an edge in selling volatility on a specific stock. But, if general market IV percentile is low, that could be a good time to sell overpriced volatility in some of the names above.

It’s also a good idea to keep an eye on the upcoming earnings dates as stock can make big moves following earnings announcements.

Short Strangle Screener

Let’s run an short strangle screener for the above stocks and analyze the results.

Let’s look at the second line item on SCHW.

Using the September 29 expiry, the trade would involve selling the $47.50 put and selling the $62.50 call.

The price for the strangle is $1.46 which means the trader would receive $146 into their account. The maximum risk is unlimited as it involves naked options.

The probability is 76.6%.

The profit zone ranges between $46.04 and $63.96. This can be calculated by taking the short strikes and adding or subtracting the premium received.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

