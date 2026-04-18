The Market Has Punished Lululemon Stock -- Is That Your Buying Opportunity?

Key Points

Lululemon's sales rose by just under 1% last quarter.

Growing competition has been weighing on its business, and it faces an uncertain path forward.

The stock, however, trades at a significant discount.

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Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) has lost close to half of its valuation over the past five years. Investors have been dumping the stock in droves due to multiple reasons, and now, it's trading at levels it hasn't been at since 2020.

The business has been facing challenges, but the brand is arguably still strong, especially among teens and young adults. Warren Buffett once said that he likes to buy companies when they're in "temporary trouble," as it can lead to significant returns later on. Are Lululemon's problems temporary, and could this be a fantastic time to buy the stock?

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The big problem with Lululemon, summed up in a single chart

There really isn't a mystery as to why Lululemon's stock is crashing; it's simply not the growth stock that it has been in the past. The chart below shows a deeply troubling trend, with Lululemon's growth cratering in recent years, down to just under 1% in its most recent quarter.

The more crucial question, however, is the why. The growth rate was elevated before 2022 when pandemic-fueled spending gave it a large boost. But even in recent years, it has been coming down. Rising inflation has likely weighed on its growth, as consumers have pivoted to cheaper options. Plus, the rise of fast fashion and the availability of comparable clothing options from online retailers in China have made it difficult for consumers to justify paying more for Lululemon's branded products.

While the company still has devoted followers who are loyal to the brand, the big challenge for Lululemon is reaching a broader range of customers amid the flurry of options.

Lululemon stock may be cheap, but it's not worth buying today

Shares of Lululemon are currently trading at just 12 times earnings, which is a hefty discount and underscores investors' concerns about the business. If it can't find a way to return to strong growth, it'll be difficult to win over investors. The rise in competition is concerning, and without a clear path forward, taking a chance on Lululemon stock will come with significant risks.

The company is also in the midst of searching for a new CEO after Calvin McDonald stepped down earlier this year. At the very least, you may want to wait until there's clarity on both the leadership position within the business and Lululemon's strategy moving forward. For now, however, I'd steer clear of the stock as it may still go lower this year.

Should you buy stock in Lululemon Athletica Inc. right now?

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lululemon Athletica Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.