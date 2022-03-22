Market has already lost up to 2.5 mln bpd of Russian oil - Trafigura CEO

LAUSANNE, March 22 (Reuters) - The market is down roughly 2-2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil, Trafigura's chief executive said on Tuesday, adding that the tight diesel market will be especially hard for Latin America and Africa to bear.

"Roughly we're down 1 million bpd on crude, 1 million bpd on products, maybe a bit more," Trafigura CEO Jeremy Weir told the FT Commodities Global Summit.

"The diesel market is extremely tight and we're possibly heading to stock outs. Europe can probably afford to pay. The problem is what happens to Africa and Latin America. We're very concerned about the stock outs due to take place in Africa that heavily rely on diesel for power generation."

