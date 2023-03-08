Market Forces urges Santos shareholders to vote against remuneration report

BENGALURU, March 9 (Reuters) - Activist shareholder Market Forces said on Thursday a statement on behalf of 100 shareholders was filed urging all investors of Australian oil and gas explorer Santos Ltd STO.AX to vote against its remuneration report on climate risk grounds.

The statement comes on the heels of a letter by London-based shareholder activist Snowcap Research to Santos demanding sweeping reforms of its upstream investments and increased focus on shareholder returns.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

