Market "Fear Gauge" Snaps Losing Streak as Earnings Disappoint

Thursday's earnings barrage did not bode well for stocks, only adding to the volatility that has painted this week's trading landscape. All three major indexes closed in the red, with the Dow marking its third consecutive loss as Verizon (VZ) and Cisco Systems (CSCO) posted disappointing reports. On the flip side, however, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) snapped its six-day losing streak.

A test launch for Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket is being deemed a "success," despite exploding after 4 minutes of flight. No crew were on board, and this came days after a failed launch attempt Monday. (CNBC) U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called the relationship with China "tense," saying the country acted illegally in the past and the U.S. will not compromise on national security -- regardless of economic impact. (MarketWatch)

Oil Falls to Multi-Week Low

Oil again settled below the round $80 level and hit their lowest mark since late-March this afternoon. May-dated crude fell $1.87, or 2.4%, to close at $77.29 per barrel.

Gold kept hold of it $2,000 level Thursday, brushing off any broader-market volatility. The June-dated commodity added $11.80 or 0.6%, to settle at $2,019.10 an ounce.

