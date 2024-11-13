News & Insights

Stocks

Market Enterprise’s Record Sales Amid Financial Recovery

November 13, 2024 — 02:04 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MarketEnterprise Co.Ltd (JP:3135) has released an update.

Market Enterprise Co., Ltd. achieved a record-high first-quarter sales of 5 billion yen, driven by growth in the second-hand online and telecommunications sectors. Despite challenges, including a valuation loss on derivatives, the company reported an ordinary profit for the first time in four fiscal quarters. However, a loss attributable to owners of the parent was still recorded.

For further insights into JP:3135 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.