Market Enterprise’s Record Sales Amid Financial Recovery

MarketEnterprise Co.Ltd (JP:3135) has released an update.
Market Enterprise Co., Ltd. achieved a record-high first-quarter sales of 5 billion yen, driven by growth in the second-hand online and telecommunications sectors. Despite challenges, including a valuation loss on derivatives, the company reported an ordinary profit for the first time in four fiscal quarters. However, a loss attributable to owners of the parent was still recorded.
