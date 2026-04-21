The Market Is Down. These 3 Growth Stocks Are Still Worth Owning Forever.

Key Points

E.l.f. Beauty has rare consistency and a strong value moat.

Vita Coco is just getting started dominating the coconut water market.

Dutch Bros offers a company still in the early innings of national scale, with a proven brand culture.

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1. E.l.f. Beauty is outpacing the entire category

I'll say something that doesn't get said enough: E.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) has posted 28 consecutive quarters of net sales growth. That's seven years of not missing. In an industry where brand loyalty is notoriously fickle and shelf space is a zero-sum competition, that kind of consistency is almost unreasonable.

In February 2026, at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference, e.l.f.'s management laid out a long-term goal of more than doubling net sales, expanding from 16 to 120 countries, and maintaining a gross margin around 70% -- compared to the beauty industry's average of 41%. The company posted third-quarter fiscal 2026 net sales growth of 38% for the period ended Dec. 31, 2025, and raised its full-year outlook to 22% to 23% growth.

The thing that makes e.l.f. worth owning forever is its growth driven by a genuine value proposition, not a hype cycle. E.l.f. products are priced less than $15, which means they hold up in downturns because consumers don't trade down from e.l.f.; it already is the trade-down. And when things get better, that same customer base stays loyal because the product quality is real. International expansion adds a long runway that is still very early -- 16 countries today, targeting 120.

The risk is that premium beauty brands can replicate the value angle, compressing e.l.f.'s positioning. That's a legitimate concern, and one the company will need to manage. But for now, the 28-quarter streak and the geographic expansion story give this stock a "forever" quality that few consumer names can claim honestly.

2. Vita Coco is building something that doesn't exist anywhere else

Most people know Vita Coco (NASDAQ: COCO) as the brand on a shelf at Whole Foods. Most investors don't know that it controls 42% of the U.S. coconut water market, 80% of the U.K. market, and 40% of the German market. This market grew 126% last year. The company's CEO has said publicly that there's "absolutely no reason this business can't double or triple from its current size." He then backed it up with 2026 guidance for another year of record performance.

What makes Vita Coco an interesting forever stock is the supply chain moat. The company operates 16 factories across six countries, making it the most diversified in the industry. That structure was built over two decades of direct relationships with farming communities in coconut-producing regions. A competitor can't replicate it in a few years. Vita Coco's CEO put it plainly to analysts recently in New York City: "Doing good can be synonymous with making profit."

The brand also has a demographic tailwind. Its core customer is young and health-conscious, and the coconut water category is still relatively early in household penetration globally. Per-capita consumption in the U.K. and Germany is still far behind where the U.S. was five years ago. That's the definition of a long runway, especially as coconut water gets more and more popular.

3. Dutch Bros isn't just a coffee chain

There's a temptation to see Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) as another coffee and beverage chain that got too expensive in a bull market and is now cooling off. I think that misreads the company.

Dutch Bros opened 154 new stores in 2025 across 22 states and has guided for at least 181 openings in 2026. Its target is to be at more than 2,000 shops by 2029 -- nearly double its current count. In January 2026, it also acquired Clutch Coffee Bar, a small regional chain in the Carolinas, for $20 million, adding 20 locations in a strategic new market. The Dutch Bros loyalty app and Dutch Rewards program generate engagement metrics that are among the highest in the restaurant category.

For a "forever" hold, Dutch Bros offers a company still in the early innings of national scale, with a brand culture that has proven it travels. The risk is execution; opening 181 stores a year requires real operational discipline. But the model has worked in every market Dutch Bros has entered, and it's still only present in roughly half the country.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dutch Bros and e.l.f. Beauty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.