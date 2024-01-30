Market Disruptors: 3 Stocks Changing the Game in Their Industries

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The positive future of the U.S. economy is highlighted by its robust 3.1% GDP growth, which was the strongest among major advanced economies last year. The Fed’s confidence in maintaining benchmark interest rates at a 23-year high reflects a healthy economy with strong employment data. With GDP growing at an annualized rate of 3.3% Q4, economists anticipate a continued positive trajectory. This dispels earlier concerns of a potential recession and indicates a solid foundation for sustained economic strength in the coming months. Seeing our strong economy, these market disruptors are in a prime spot to make more money as spending fears decrease. Buy these stocks for high returns.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Source: Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock.com

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) provides travel-related services through multiple subsidiaries. It owns and operates multiple sector heavyweights such as Kayak, Booking.com and RentalCars.com.

Booking has beat earnings estimates consistently, and 28 analysts are predicting possible growth of about 4.42%. The travel sector has bounced back from Covid-19, expanding at a CAGR of 3.47%. Additionally, the company’s financials are great, with $13.92 billion in cash reserves and $14.32 billion in debt. It has a profit margin of 25.70%, a 348.24% return on equity and an operating cash flow of $8.17 billion.

The company has reported stunning EPS growth, sitting at 49.5%, above the industry average of 48.3%. After Covid-19, BKNG matched the travel industry’s growth, with both sitting at around 60%. Further, Booking Holdings’ products hold an impressive foothold in this sector. Booking.com is the sector leader, with 82.6 million new downloads in 2022. Kayak and RentalCars.com shouldn’t be taken lightly either.

As the travel sector grows, Booking Holdings is poised for certain success. Its position as a market leader, impressive growth rate and great financials ensure that you won’t regret buying this stock.

Adamas One (JEWL)

Source: Shutterstock

Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL) is a diamond company, that produces single-crystal diamonds and diamond materials. JEWL holds a $0.59 valuation and focuses on the global diamond jewelry and industrial markets.

Financially, JEWL improved on every metric from an annual perspective. JEWL reported $-11.07 million in revenue, marking a YOY increase of 8.63%. EBITDA also received a massive surge of $-8.55 million, increasing over 19.39% YOY. Overall, 2023 proved to be successful for JEWL, with the company outperforming previous years’ cash from financing by 10%.

JEWL is set up for success through its original patents in the lab-grown diamond industry. Traditionally mined diamonds are being labeled as “blood diamonds“, and people are actively searching for a more sustainable solution. As JEWL continues to emphasis the future of lab-grown diamonds, investors can expect JEWL’s valuation to climb as more customers gravitate towards the company’s services.

Spotify (SPOT)

Source: Fabio Principe / Shutterstock.com

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is a world-leading audio streaming subscription service. Yahoo! Finance has 28 analysts predicting a one-year price range on SPOT to be between $149.00 and $299.00, with a mean of $214.12.

SPOT presents robust financials. The company reports $3.3 billion in revenue for Q4 2023, growing at a 10.57% one-year CAGR. Its $211 million in cash from operations, which grew by over 400% YOY, is a strong indicator of profitability. Management has improved cost management substantially in the past year, as seen through the net profit margin growing 135.4% YOY and reducing its operating expenses by 12.7%.

The company has benefitted from an international court ruling and improved its business model, positioning it to revolutionize the audio streaming service industry in 2024. Spotify has been cleared to have in-app purchases in Europe after a favorable ruling in the EU competition law, opening up new revenue streams for a large portion of its customer base. The company has also improved its strategy by downsizing its staff by 25%, but has seen considerable improvement in operating margins.

Spotify is a great pick for investors in 2024 because of the company’s robust financials, an improved business model and more mentioned above.

