Market Dip Create Opportunity in these 8 Stocks

A major theme for me in 2026 continues to be centered around the impact of AI, but do not sleep on cybersecurity, which could be an even bigger market. As AI continues to grow, cybersecurity gets that much more important.

In today's video we will discuss the turbulence in the stock market and a few names I am looking to buy the dip on and will give you my buy price targets. One of the stocks covered will be CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD)

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Watch this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 19, 2026. The video was published on Jan. 20, 2026.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $474,159 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $48,705 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $414,554!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 17, 2026.

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Amazon, Broadcom, Nvidia, AbbVie, Meta Platforms, and SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Boeing, CrowdStrike, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.