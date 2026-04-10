Market Crash: The Healthcare Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation

Key Points

Becton, Dickinson, and Company is a cheap dividend stock that may become even cheaper in a market crash.

Given Intuitive Surgical's prospects in its core market, the stock would be a no-brainer in a downturn.

10 stocks we like better than Becton ›

With the Nasdaq Composite recently hitting correction territory, many investors fear that we will enter a full-blown bear market relatively soon. These worries are somewhat justified. While some experts warn that the odds of a recession are rising, we are still dealing with trade wars, serious geopolitical tensions, and oil prices that have risen significantly in recent weeks.

None of this guarantees a market crash, but no one should be too surprised if one occurs eventually, later this year or perhaps in 2027. And if there is one on the way, it will be time to go shopping: A bear market is arguably one of the best times to invest in stocks, since equities always recover. With that said, here are two healthcare stocks I'd buy without hesitation if we enter a bear market: Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Becton, Dickinson, a medical device specialist, has been a terrible stock to own over the past five years. The company has encountered several issues, including slow revenue growth, the threat of tariffs, and a Class 1 recall (the most serious type) for its Alaris Infusion System. Despite the company's challenges, the stock would be a no-brainer buy in a market crash. Here are three reasons why. First, Becton, Dickinson remains a leader in its niche with an incredibly robust underlying business.

Becton, Dickinson has built a strong brand name, and healthcare providers trust the company to provide a range of critical products, including syringes and needles, blood tubes, and many more. Further, since many of the products it sells are short-term (sometimes single-use) items needed every day by healthcare facilities, this creates a large, recurring source of sales. Over 90% of its revenue comes from recurring consumables.

Second, Becton, Dickinson has slowly taken steps to improve its business. It has done so by spinning off some of its segments, including diabetes care in 2022, and, more recently, in February, it completed the spin-off of its biosciences and diagnostic solutions unit. This will allow Becton, Dickinson to focus on its core medtech business -- and reallocate capital to improve that segment -- which generally posts stronger sales growth.

Third, Becton, Dickinson's shares are already attractive at current levels, but would likely become dirt cheap relative to its growth potential if we enter a full-blown market crash. The company's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) is 12.3, compared to the average of 16.8 for healthcare stocks. Lastly, Becton, Dickinson is a fantastic dividend stock, having increased its payouts for 54 consecutive years, and continuing to do so even as it encountered challenges.

The company's long streak makes it a Dividend King, or a corporation with at least 50 consecutive annual dividend increases. All that means Becton, Dickinson is worth serious consideration today, and its shares would be a steal in a market crash, especially for income seekers.

2. Intuitive Surgical

I already own shares of Intuitive Surgical, but it'd be a good idea to increase my position if a market crash happens. It likely wouldn't spare Intuitive Surgical. The company is also dealing with the impact of tariffs and increased competition in the robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) market, which it leads. What's more, the stock looks expensive. Intuitive Surgical's forward P/E tops 45.

The healthcare leader would become far more reasonably valued in the case of a market crash, and given its long-term prospects, it might just be a no-brainer buy. Even as more medical device leaders enter the RAS niche, Intuitive Surgical maintains a strong lead, with an established installed base of 11,106 da Vinci systems as of the end of 2025.

The company generates significant recurring revenue from the sale of instruments and accessories used with the da Vinci system, and this segment should continue to grow as Intuitive Surgical's procedure volume and number of approved indications for its crown jewel increase. The company has an excellent opportunity to ride the wave of the underpenetrated RAS market for a long time, and that's why the stock would be a terrific buy on the dip.

Should you buy stock in Becton right now?

Before you buy stock in Becton, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Becton wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $536,003!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,116,248!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2026.

Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $520 calls on Intuitive Surgical and short January 2028 $530 calls on Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.