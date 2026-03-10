Market Crash: 3 Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation

Key Points

The market hasn't crashed, but the environment has been turbulent in recent weeks. A variety of concerns have weighed on investor sentiment, from worries about the economy to worries about the pace of artificial intelligence (AI) spending. And the war in Iran has added to this difficult backdrop.

But at times like these, or even during a potential market crash, it's actually a good idea to keep investing because you may find bargains on stocks that have what it takes to perform over the long term. Here are three I'd buy without hesitation today or during any market crash.

1. Carnival

Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) had a rough time during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, but it's proven its ability to manage difficult moments, recover, and grow. The world's biggest cruise operator has been steadily paying down the debt that accumulated during its temporary halt to cruising -- and even returned to an investment-grade credit rating at Fitch Ratings.

Carnival has also been reporting record revenue in recent quarters and advanced cruise bookings at record levels. And these bookings are at higher price levels, demonstrating the strength of demand for Carnival's cruises.

Recent declines in stock price have left the stock trading at 10x forward earnings estimates -- a bargain for this long-term winner.

2. Chewy

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is an e-commerce player, selling everything your pet may need -- food, toys, prescription medicine, and more. The company reached the milestone of becoming profitable in recent years and has proven itself to be popular among pet parents.

We can see this through Autoship, a service that automatically reorders and ships your favorite products. Autoship sales make up more than 80% of Chewy's total sales, and importantly, Chewy shoppers' loyalty offers us visibility into future sales.

Chewy stock hasn't been a big winner for investors -- yet. But the company's steady growth and solid customer base mean it has the ingredients for success. And even during difficult times, pet parents still need to buy supplies for their pets, making Chewy a great stock to own during any potential market crash.

3. Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is an e-commerce leader, and many of us turn to the company for essentials -- ensuring a certain level of steady growth during even tough market times. On top of this, Amazon Web Services (AWS) dominates the cloud services market, meaning it is generating significant growth from AI customers and from non-AI offerings.

The company has delivered a strong track record of growth over time and, in recent years, has made moves to revamp its cost structure -- this should favor higher profitability today and into the future.

Amazon trades for 27x forward earnings estimates right now, making it a fantastic buy and a stock to hold during any market environment -- even the toughest ones.

