Market Crash: 3 Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation

Key Points

Nvidia is the leader in AI hardware with rapidly growing revenue and EPS.

Amazon missed earnings but remains incredibly strong fundamentally.

Alphabet is emerging as a leader in both AI software and hardware.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

In the immortal words of Warren Buffett: "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful." Put more succinctly, buy the dip.

Over the long term, the American stock market has recovered from every recession and depression over the last century and gone on to set new records.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

So when the market drops across the board, it's a fantastic buying opportunity. And I can't say if we're approaching another major dip or not, but what I can tell you are the three stocks you should consider scooping up the next time the market sinks like a rock.

1. The hardware kingpin

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) needs no introduction. The company was perhaps the stock market story of 2025 when it broke past the $5 trillion valuation mark late last year.

The company controls about 92% of the graphics processing unit (GPU) market as of the end of 2025. Its closest rivals, Advanced Micro Devices and Intel, hold single digit shares of that market.

All of Wall Street watches with bated breath every time Nvidia releases earnings and it's still growing at an explosive rate. As of the its latest report (Q3 2025), the company's quarterly revenue grew 62% year over year to $57 billion and its diluted earnings per share (EPS) shot up 67%.

Nvidia has built a tech hardware empire that is so fundamentally strong that it would be worth a look if the broader market drags it down to discount prices.

2. The world's general store

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is another company I'm sure you've heard of. And even though it slightly missed earnings expectations for Q4 2025, all that did was create a mini buying opportunity.

And if a market crash drags Amazon's shares down, I would give it a serious look because it's still growing far faster than a company of its size has any right to.

For Q4 2025, Amazon saw its sales increase 14% and its Amazon Web Services (AWS) sales in particular achieved 24% growth. For the whole of 2025, its net sales grew 12% and AWS sales grew 20%. The company's operating income for 2025 also hit $80 billion, up 16% over 2024. Operating cash flow for the year surge 20% over 2024.

What's more, the company achieved a 10.8% net income margin for 2025 so it ought to remain profitable despite plans to increase spending dramatically to grow its data center capacity. However, seeing as AWS is Amazon's fastest growing revenue stream I would bet on that investment paying off.

3. The total tech titan

Google's parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) is another giant of a company with immensely strong fundamentals that's growing at a much more rapid pace than a company of its size normally would. If a market crash drags Alphabet down, you ought to give it a look.

Alphabet is a leader in both artificial intelligence (AI) hardware and software. Its Gemini AI program is gaining market share rapidly and it likely to overtake ChatGPT this year. And its tensor processing unit (TPU) is shaping up to be a competitor to Nvidia's GPU.

On top of that, aside from increased capital expenditures to build out data centers like Amazon, Alphabet's 2025 results were great. Consolidated revenues were up 15% over 2024, the company managed a 32% operating margin, and its diluted EPS surged 34%.

If a market downturn brings Alphabet's shares down artificially, give it a look.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,108!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,980!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 13, 2026.

James Hires has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.