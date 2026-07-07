Market Crash?: 3 Financial Stocks I'd Buy Hand Over Fist

Key Points

JPMorgan Chase has a fortress balance sheet and distinction of being the largest U.S. bank, by far.

Visa is the world's largest credit card network, and its service-based business generates high profits.

Berkshire Hathaway has a huge cash pile ready to put to work if stocks come down.

10 stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase ›

Is a market crash coming? That's a trick question. Because a market crash is almost certainly coming at some point, although no one can predict exactly when.

The reason it's pertinent right now is that the market looks very rich, which can signal a crash coming sooner rather than later. The Shiller or CAPE ratio, which is the average S&P 500 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio adjusted for inflation, at almost 42 has only been higher than it is today once in history, and that was followed by a market crash and three years of losses.

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Investors should really be prepared at all times for the eventuality of a market crash with a diversified portfolio that includes safe stocks. You should also be prepared to pick up excellent bargains. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Visa (NYSE: V), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) are three stocks to buy hand over fist in the event of a market crash.

1. JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is the largest bank in the U.S. by far. It's a powerhouse safe stock that can provide stability and protection in challenging times.

Despite its enormous size, the bank continues to grow. A substantial portion of the U.S. population relies on it for financial needs, and it plays an important role in the global economy. Revenue increased 10% year over year in the 2026 first quarter, and net income rose 13%.

It's growing, and it's also incredibly strong, which makes it a protective stock. It has a fortress balance sheet with $4.9 billion in assets, its return on tangible common equity was 23% in the first quarter, and its tier 1 capital ratio, or stress-test grade, is 14.3%, when the Federal Reserve requirement is 11.5%.

The company also pays a growing dividend that yields 1.8% at the current price, which is another way it provides protection in challenging times.

However, this all comes at a price. JPMorgan Chase stock trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.6, well above other large banks. If the price came down in a stock market crash, though, it would be an excellent stock to buy.

2. Visa

Visa is the largest credit card network in the world, and it has an enviable model, acting as the toll collector for the global payments system. It doesn't have direct exposure to the credit portion of the transaction, which is provided by its partnering financial institutions. It charges a small fee for every swipe for doing its part, which is connecting the bank, consumer, and merchant.

It has natural growth drivers: People shop, whether for essentials in difficult times or everything else in better times, and its service-based business has wide profit margins because each additional transaction costs almost nothing to process. In the 2026 fiscal second quarter (ended March 31), revenue increased 17% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share rose 20%.

Visa also pays a growing dividend that yields 0.7% at the current price.

The market has been worried about a potential slowdown as inflation persists, and there have been some signs of softening, such as a deceleration in cross-border payments. But Visa stock is back on the upswing, and it trades at a P/E ratio of almost 32. It has always commanded a premium for its dependable performance, and if the market crashes, it could be an excellent stock to add to your portfolio.

3. Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett built Berkshire Hathaway into one of the world's most valuable companies, with a $1.1 trillion market cap and an equity portfolio worth $343 billion. But it's so much more than that. It owns almost 200 companies, many of which you will recognize, selling products you might use, such as Duracell batteries, Brooks running shoes, and Benjamin Moore paints.

It also has a formidable insurance arm anchored by GEICO, and using the float (money collected as premiums and not yet paid out in claims) to invest and earn income. It charts its progress mostly based on operating income, which increased 18% year over year in the 2026 first quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway stock isn't expensive at 1.5 times book value, but it's not quite a bargain. One of its strengths right now is its cash position, which is close to $400 billion. In the event of a market crash, it's likely to deploy that capital effectively, and if the stock becomes cheaper at the same time, it's worth grabbing hand over fist.

Should you buy stock in JPMorgan Chase right now?

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.