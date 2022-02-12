Market Crash 2022 -- Will Russia Invade Ukraine?

The stock market is crashing again off of reports that Russia could soon take military action against Ukraine. Additionally, inflation and interest rates already have investors on edge, and many believe we are in an economic bubble. Stock market predictions will always have bears and bulls battling, but as a long-term investor for over 20 years, I would like to share my thoughts.

In today's video, I discuss the overall stock market outlook for 2022 and why long-term investing in growth stocks works over time. The below video also discusses key technical levels of the Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY).

The stock market can be unpredictable and volatile, but long-term investing in quality companies has proven to be the simplest wealth-creation tool over time. I also discuss why margin is a bad idea for most investors, investing for beginners, and how to dollar-cost average into long-term stock holdings. Please watch for my take, and don't forget to subscribe.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Feb. 11, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 11, 2022.

Eric Cuka owns Invesco QQQ Trust and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

