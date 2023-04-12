Market Correction Ahead, Says Wells Fargo; 2 Stocks to Buy

Financial services giant Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) sees a 10% correction in the benchmark index over the next 3-6 months. While Wells Fargo is confident about the S&P 500 Index (SPX) reaching 4,200 levels, the firm expects a pullback in the short term. Whether the broader markets will correct or not, investors can shield the downside risk in their portfolio through defensive stocks like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO).

Wells Fargo believes that the U.S. Fed’s aggressive stance to increase interest rates, pressure on consumer spending, and the recent banking chaos will likely weigh on the equity market. The financial services firm expects the SPX to decline to 3,700.

Against this background, let’s check why COST and KO are dependable bets.

Why is Costco a Defensive Stock?

Costco’s value proposition, solid membership base, and high membership renewal rate consistently drive its traffic and transactions, making it a top defensive stock to shield your portfolio against the downside.

While its revenue growth rate has slowed a bit amid softening demand for non-food sales, it remains better placed than its peers to navigate the macro challenges. Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Benedict favors Costco over its peers to easily navigate the softness in consumer spending. Benedict recommends a Buy on COST stock.

Costco stock has 18 Buy and seven Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $550.33 implies 10.36% upside potential from current levels.

What’s the Prediction for Coca-Cola Stock?

While consumer spending remains under pressure, Coca-Cola’s ability to drive volumes and sales amid all market environments and create value for its stakeholders makes the company a solid defensive play.

Highlighting the resilience and strength of its business model, Andrea Faria Teixeira of J.P. Morgan recommends buying Coca-Cola stock. The analyst added that the company sees resilient consumption despite macro and geopolitical headwinds, especially in Europe.

On TipRanks, KO stock has 10 Buy and two Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, the average Coca-Cola price target of $68.27 implies 9.09% upside potential to current levels.

Bottom Line

As Wells Fargo expects a correction, COST and KO are better positioned to deliver steady financial performance due to their defensive businesses. Adding these two stocks to your portfolio will add stability and lower the downside risk.

Disclosure

