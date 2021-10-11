Market Cool On Legacy Housing Corporation's (NASDAQ:LEGH) Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.4x Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 18x and even P/E's higher than 38x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Legacy Housing could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. The P/E is probably low because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping earnings don't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

NasdaqGS:LEGH Price Based on Past Earnings October 11th 2021 free report on Legacy Housing

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Legacy Housing's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 26%. EPS has also lifted 18% in aggregate from three years ago, mostly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 11% as estimated by the two analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 12% growth , the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Legacy Housing's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Legacy Housing's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Legacy Housing's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the outlook. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

A lot of potential risks can sit within a company's balance sheet. Our free balance sheet analysis for Legacy Housing with six simple checks will allow you to discover any risks that could be an issue.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.