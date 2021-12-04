Market Cool On CLPS Incorporation's (NASDAQ:CLPS) Earnings Pushing Shares 31% Lower

The CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) share price has fared very poorly over the last month, falling by a substantial 31%. The drop over the last 30 days has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 31% in that time.

Since its price has dipped substantially, CLPS Incorporation's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.6x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 17x and even P/E's above 36x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

CLPS Incorporation certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For CLPS Incorporation?

NasdaqGM:CLPS Price Based on Past Earnings December 4th 2021 free report on CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 97% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 58% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 11% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's peculiar that CLPS Incorporation's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On CLPS Incorporation's P/E

CLPS Incorporation's P/E looks about as weak as its stock price lately. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of CLPS Incorporation revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 4 warning signs for CLPS Incorporation (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

