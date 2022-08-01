Market Cool On Antero Midstream Corporation's (NYSE:AM) Earnings

There wouldn't be many who think Antero Midstream Corporation's (NYSE:AM) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.7x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 15x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Antero Midstream's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:AM Price Based on Past Earnings August 1st 2022

Is There Some Growth For Antero Midstream?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Antero Midstream's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 5.5% decrease to the company's bottom line. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 70% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 12% per annum during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 10.0% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that Antero Midstream is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Antero Midstream currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Antero Midstream, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you're unsure about the strength of Antero Midstream's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

