Market Close Report: NASDAQ trading volume joins the top ten ranking for the year. NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 16,685.97

Today’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index volume reaching the 10th place in the top ten list for this year. The last time the index closed above 6.42 billion shares was on Jan 02 2024. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 8.49 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.09 to 1 ratio. There were 2090 advancers and 2280 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 90 stocks reached a 52 week high and 37 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -.06% for the day; a total of -11.74 points. The current value is 18,546.23.

The Dow Jones index closed up .34% for the day; a total of 134.21 points. The current value is 40,003.59. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.(WBA) had the largest percent change down (-.87%) while Caterpillar, Inc.(CAT) had the largest percent change gain rising 1.58%.

