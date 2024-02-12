Market Close Report: NASDAQ trading volume joins the top ten ranking for the year. NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 15,942.55

Today’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index volume reaching the 10th place in the top ten list for this year. The last time the index closed above 5.24 billion shares was on Feb 05 2024. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.27 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.95 to 1 ratio. There were 2941 advancers and 1510 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 179 stocks reached a 52 week high and 27 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -.44% for the day; a total of -79.74 points. The current value is 17,882.66.

The Dow Jones index closed up .33% for the day; a total of 125.69 points. The current value is 38,797.38. Salesforce, Inc.(CRM) had the largest percent change down (-1.37%) while Nike, Inc.(NKE) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.56%.

