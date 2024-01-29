Market Close Report: NASDAQ trading volume joins the top ten ranking for the year. NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 15,628.05

Today’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index volume reaching the 3rd place in the top ten list for this year. The last time the index closed above 4.84 billion shares was on Jan 26 2024. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.13 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.3 to 1 ratio. There were 3105 advancers and 1348 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 33 stocks reached a 52 week high and 97 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.01% for the day; a total of 175.26 points. The current value is 17,596.27.

The Dow Jones index closed up .59% for the day; a total of 224.02 points. The current value is 38,333.45.

