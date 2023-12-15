Market Close Report: NASDAQ trading volume joins the top ten ranking for the year. NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 14,813.92

Today’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index volume reaching the 10th place in the top ten list for this year. The last time the index closed above 7.06 billion shares was on Aug 03 2023. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 7.7 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.52 to 1 ratio. There were 1780 advancers and 2700 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 112 stocks reached a 52 week high and 60 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .52% for the day; a total of 85.62 points. The current value is 16,623.45.

The Dow Jones index closed up .15% for the day; a total of 56.81 points. The current value is 37,305.16. Verizon Communications Inc.(VZ) had the largest percent change down (-1.32%) while Boeing Company (The)(BA) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.13%.

