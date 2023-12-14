Market Close Report: NASDAQ trading volume joins the top ten ranking for the year. NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 14,761.56

Today’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index volume reaching the 10th place in the top ten list for this year. The last time the index closed above 7.04 billion shares was on Feb 01 2023. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 7.52 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.42 to 1 ratio. There were 3188 advancers and 1320 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 349 stocks reached a 52 week high and 41 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -.15% for the day; a total of -24.54 points. The current value is 16,537.83.

The Dow Jones index closed up .43% for the day; a total of 158.11 points. The current value is 37,248.35. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated(UNH) had the largest percent change down (-2.69%) while Caterpillar, Inc.(CAT) had the largest percent change gain rising 6.42%.

