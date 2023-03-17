Market Close Report: NASDAQ trading volume joins the top ten ranking for the year. NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 11,630.51

Today’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index volume reaching the 10th place in the top ten list for this year. The last time the index closed above 6.25 billion shares was on Jan 26 2023. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 6.98 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 2.82 to 1 ratio. There were 1219 advancers and 3442 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 20 stocks reached a 52 week high and 224 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -.49% for the day; a total of -61.51 points. The current value is 12,519.88.

The Dow Jones index closed down -1.19% for the day; a total of -384.57 points. The current value is 31,861.98. The Travelers Companies, Inc.(TRV) had the largest percent change down (-4.17%) while Microsoft Corporation(MSFT) had the largest percent change gain rising 1.17%.

