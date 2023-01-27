Market Close Report: NASDAQ trading volume joins the top ten ranking for the year. NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 11,621.71

Today’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index volume reaching the 10th place in the top ten list for this year. The last time the index closed above 5.84 billion shares was on Jan 17 2023. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.9 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.34 to 1 ratio. There were 2709 advancers and 2020 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 67 stocks reached a 52 week high and 25 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .96% for the day; a total of 115.12 points. The current value is 12,166.6.

The Dow Jones index closed up .08% for the day; a total of 28.67 points. The current value is 33,978.08. Intel Corporation(INTC) had the largest percent change down (-6.41%) while American Express Company(AXP) had the largest percent change gain rising 10.54%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.