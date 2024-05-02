Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 15,840.96 up 235.48 points

Thursday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 15,840.96. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.67 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.32 to 1 ratio. There were 3064 advancers and 1320 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 54 stocks reached a 52 week high and 54 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.29% for the day; a total of 222.99 points. The current value is 17,541.54.

The Dow Jones index closed up .85% for the day; a total of 322.37 points. The current value is 38,225.66. 3M Company(MMM) had the largest percent change down (-1.66%) while Boeing Company (The)(BA) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.31%.

