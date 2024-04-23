Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 15,696.64 up 245.33 points

Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 15,696.64. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.67 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.67 to 1 ratio. There were 3174 advancers and 1190 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 33 stocks reached a 52 week high and 33 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.51% for the day; a total of 260.58 points. The current value is 17,471.47.

The Dow Jones index closed up .69% for the day; a total of 263.71 points. The current value is 38,503.69. Walmart Inc.(WMT) had the largest percent change down (-1.75%) while Verizon Communications Inc.(VZ) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.85%.

