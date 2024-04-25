Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 15,611.76 down -100.99 points

Thursday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 15,611.76. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.45 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.95 to 1 ratio. There were 1480 advancers and 2880 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 13 stocks reached a 52 week high and 94 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -.55% for the day; a total of -96.3 points. The current value is 17,430.5.

The Dow Jones index closed down -.98% for the day; a total of -375.12 points. The current value is 38,085.8. International Business Machines Corporation(IBM) had the largest percent change down (-8.25%) while Merck & Company, Inc.(MRK) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.93%.

