Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 15,310.97 up 255.32 points

Friday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 15,310.97. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.33 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.63 to 1 ratio. There were 2715 advancers and 1662 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 33 stocks reached a 52 week high and 97 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.95% for the day; a total of 331.71 points. The current value is 17,314.

The Dow Jones index closed up 1.05% for the day; a total of 395.19 points. The current value is 37,863.8.

