Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 14,432.49 up 28.52 points

Monday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 14,432.49. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.56 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.17 to 1 ratio. There were 2056 advancers and 2415 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 150 stocks reached a 52 week high and 87 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .85% for the day; a total of 137.04 points. The current value is 16,221.73.

The Dow Jones index closed up .43% for the day; a total of 157.06 points. The current value is 36,404.93. Verizon Communications Inc.(VZ) had the largest percent change down (-1.52%) while Intel Corporation(INTC) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.31%.

