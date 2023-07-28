Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 14,316.66 up 266.55 points

Friday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 14,316.66. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.27 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.75 to 1 ratio. There were 3332 advancers and 1211 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 79 stocks reached a 52 week high and 32 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.85% for the day; a total of 286 points. The current value is 15,750.93.

The Dow Jones index closed up .5% for the day; a total of 176.57 points. The current value is 35,459.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.(WBA) had the largest percent change down (-2.71%) while Intel Corporation(INTC) had the largest percent change gain rising 6.6%.

