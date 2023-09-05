Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 14,020.95 down -10.86 points

Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 14,020.95. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.17 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 2.21 to 1 ratio. There were 1410 advancers and 3119 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 30 stocks reached a 52 week high and 85 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .11% for the day; a total of 17.38 points. The current value is 15,508.24.

The Dow Jones index closed down -.56% for the day; a total of -195.74 points. The current value is 34,641.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.(WBA) had the largest percent change down (-2.99%) while Microsoft Corporation(MSFT) had the largest percent change gain rising 1.49%.

