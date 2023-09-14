Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 13,926.05 up 112.46 points

Thursday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 13,926.05. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.14 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.04 to 1 ratio. There were 3010 advancers and 1477 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 35 stocks reached a 52 week high and 89 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .82% for the day; a total of 125.36 points. The current value is 15,473.89.

The Dow Jones index closed up .96% for the day; a total of 331.58 points. The current value is 34,907.11. Visa Inc.(V) had the largest percent change down (-2.55%) while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)(GS) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.86%.

