Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 13,788.33 up 143.48 points

Monday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 13,788.33. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.02 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.39 to 1 ratio. There were 1896 advancers and 2636 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 36 stocks reached a 52 week high and 82 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.18% for the day; a total of 177.52 points. The current value is 15,205.59.

The Dow Jones index closed up .07% for the day; a total of 26.23 points. The current value is 35,307.63. 3M Company(MMM) had the largest percent change down (-1.08%) while Intel Corporation(INTC) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.26%.

