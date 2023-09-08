Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 13,761.53 up 12.70 points

Friday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 13,761.53. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 3.98 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.18 to 1 ratio. There were 2057 advancers and 2426 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 19 stocks reached a 52 week high and 132 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .14% for the day; a total of 21.71 points. The current value is 15,280.23.

The Dow Jones index closed up .22% for the day; a total of 75.86 points. The current value is 34,576.59. Boeing Company (The)(BA) had the largest percent change down (-2.21%) while Amgen Inc.(AMGN) had the largest percent change gain rising 1.98%.

