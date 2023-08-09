Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 13,722.02 down -162.30 points

Wednesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 13,722.02. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.23 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.65 to 1 ratio. There were 1702 advancers and 2815 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 30 stocks reached a 52 week high and 121 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -1.12% for the day; a total of -171.34 points. The current value is 15,101.71.

The Dow Jones index closed down -.54% for the day; a total of -191.13 points. The current value is 35,123.36. Salesforce, Inc.(CRM) had the largest percent change down (-2.7%) while Dow Inc.(DOW) had the largest percent change gain rising .96%.

