Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 12,688.84 up 188.27 points

Thursday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 12,688.84. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.43 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.15 to 1 ratio. There were 2458 advancers and 2144 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 84 stocks reached a 52 week high and 55 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.81% for the day; a total of 245.36 points. The current value is 13,834.62.

The Dow Jones index closed up .34% for the day; a total of 115.14 points. The current value is 33,535.91. Procter & Gamble Company (The)(PG) had the largest percent change down (-1.64%) while Intel Corporation(INTC) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.81%.

