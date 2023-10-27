Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 12,643.01 up 47.40 points

Friday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 12,643.01. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.04 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 2.02 to 1 ratio. There were 1501 advancers and 3039 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 8 stocks reached a 52 week high and 413 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .5% for the day; a total of 70.85 points. The current value is 14,180.42.

The Dow Jones index closed down -1.12% for the day; a total of -366.71 points. The current value is 32,417.59. Chevron Corporation(CVX) had the largest percent change down (-6.72%) while Intel Corporation(INTC) had the largest percent change gain rising 9.29%.

