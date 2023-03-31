Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 12,221.91 up 208.44 points

Friday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 12,221.91. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.1 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.42 to 1 ratio. There were 3289 advancers and 1359 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 66 stocks reached a 52 week high and 73 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.68% for the day; a total of 218.21 points. The current value is 13,181.35.

The Dow Jones index closed up 1.26% for the day; a total of 415.12 points. The current value is 33,274.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.(WBA) had the largest percent change down (-.14%) while Home Depot, Inc. (The)(HD) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.42%.

