Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 12,084.36 down -3.60 points

Monday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 12,084.36. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 2.81 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.18 to 1 ratio. There were 2445 advancers and 2080 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 41 stocks reached a 52 week high and 60 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -.09% for the day; a total of -11.37 points. The current value is 13,051.23.

The Dow Jones index closed up .3% for the day; a total of 101.23 points. The current value is 33,586.52. Apple Inc.(AAPL) had the largest percent change down (-1.6%) while Caterpillar, Inc.(CAT) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.04%.

