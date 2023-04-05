Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 11,996.86 down -129.47 points

Wednesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 11,996.86. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.19 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.95 to 1 ratio. There were 1583 advancers and 3083 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 24 stocks reached a 52 week high and 153 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -1.01% for the day; a total of -132.88 points. The current value is 12,967.2.

The Dow Jones index closed up .24% for the day; a total of 80.34 points. The current value is 33,482.72. Nike, Inc.(NKE) had the largest percent change down (-2.26%) while Johnson & Johnson(JNJ) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.49%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.