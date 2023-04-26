Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 11,854.35 up 55.19 points

Wednesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 11,854.35. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.01 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.52 to 1 ratio. There were 1832 advancers and 2792 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 30 stocks reached a 52 week high and 246 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .64% for the day; a total of 81.37 points. The current value is 12,806.48.

The Dow Jones index closed down -.68% for the day; a total of -228.96 points. The current value is 33,301.87. Home Depot, Inc. (The)(HD) had the largest percent change down (-2.79%) while Microsoft Corporation(MSFT) had the largest percent change gain rising 7.24%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.