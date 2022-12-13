Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 11,256.81 up 113.07 points

Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 11,256.81. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.61 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.47 to 1 ratio. There were 2886 advancers and 1966 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 57 stocks reached a 52 week high and 157 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.09% for the day; a total of 127.77 points. The current value is 11,834.21.

The Dow Jones index closed up .3% for the day; a total of 103.6 points. The current value is 34,108.64. Amgen Inc.(AMGN) had the largest percent change down (-1.63%) while Chevron Corporation(CVX) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.23%.

