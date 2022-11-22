Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 11,174.41 up 149.90 points

Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 11,174.41. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.02 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.54 to 1 ratio. There were 2972 advancers and 1936 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 92 stocks reached a 52 week high and 133 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.48% for the day; a total of 171.39 points. The current value is 11,724.84.

The Dow Jones index closed up 1.18% for the day; a total of 397.82 points. The current value is 34,098.1. Walt Disney Company (The)(DIS) had the largest percent change down (-1.4%) while Intel Corporation(INTC) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.04%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.