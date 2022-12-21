Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 10,709.37 up 162.26 points

Wednesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 10,709.37. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.08 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.08 to 1 ratio. There were 3221 advancers and 1552 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 46 stocks reached a 52 week high and 167 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.48% for the day; a total of 163.45 points. The current value is 11,235.88.

The Dow Jones index closed up 1.6% for the day; a total of 526.74 points. The current value is 33,376.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.(WBA) had the largest percent change down (-2.35%) while Nike, Inc.(NKE) had the largest percent change gain rising 12.18%.

