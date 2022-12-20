Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 10,547.11 up 1.08 points

Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 10,547.11. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.58 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.06 to 1 ratio. There were 2460 advancers and 2320 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 53 stocks reached a 52 week high and 258 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -.11% for the day; a total of -12.16 points. The current value is 11,072.43.

The Dow Jones index closed up .28% for the day; a total of 92.2 points. The current value is 32,849.74. Intel Corporation(INTC) had the largest percent change down (-1.31%) while International Business Machines Corporation(IBM) had the largest percent change gain rising 1.74%.

