Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 10,497.86 up 21.74 points

Friday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 10,497.86. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 3.36 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.13 to 1 ratio. There were 2506 advancers and 2216 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 36 stocks reached a 52 week high and 111 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .27% for the day; a total of 29.31 points. The current value is 10,985.45.

The Dow Jones index closed up .53% for the day; a total of 176.44 points. The current value is 33,203.93. 3M Company(MMM) had the largest percent change down (-1.19%) while Chevron Corporation(CVX) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.09%.

