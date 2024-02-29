Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 16000; up 144.18 points at 16,091.92

Thursday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index up above 16000 points. The index first reached the 16000 mark on Nov 19, 2021. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 6.15 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.57 to 1 ratio. There were 2699 advancers and 1723 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 154 stocks reached a 52 week high and 51 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .95% for the day; a total of 169.35 points. The current value is 18,043.85.

The Dow Jones index closed up .12% for the day; a total of 47.37 points. The current value is 38,996.39. Walmart Inc.(WMT) had the largest percent change down (-1.69%) while Salesforce, Inc.(CRM) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.02%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.